7-year-old girl drowns in backyard pool in New Jersey

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police say a 7-year-old girl drowned at a backyard pool in New Jersey.Police arrived at the house on Westervelt Place in Teaneck just after 6 p.m. Sunday and found the girl at the bottom of the poolThe officers performed CPR and the child was taken to Holy Name Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.An investigation is ongoing.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.