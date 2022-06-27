7-year-old girl drowns in backyard pool in New Jersey

Police arrived at the house on Westervelt Place in Teaneck just after 6 p.m. Sunday and found the girl at the bottom of the pool
The officers performed CPR and the child was taken to Holy Name Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
An investigation is ongoing.
