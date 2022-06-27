7-year-old girl drowns in backyard pool in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police say a 7-year-old girl drowned at a backyard pool in New Jersey.

Police arrived at the house on Westervelt Place in Teaneck just after 6 p.m. Sunday and found the girl at the bottom of the pool

The officers performed CPR and the child was taken to Holy Name Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.



An investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Experts urge swim lessons, water safety to prevent child drownings
As more local pools and parks are re-opening from pandemic shutdowns, the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging families to provide swim lessons.



