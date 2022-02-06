Chunk of ice flies off vehicle, shatters car windshield in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Things could have ended so much worse for a driver in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

A chunk of ice shattered a windshield on Route 17 after it came flying off another vehicle.

No one was hurt, but if the ice had gone through the windshield, it could have ended in tragedy.



Police are using this incident as a reminder for people to clean off ice and snow from their vehicles.

