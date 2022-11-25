  • Watch Now
Paterson, New Jersey kicks off first restaurant week

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Friday, November 25, 2022 10:06PM
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The City of Paterson, New Jersey kicked off its very first restaurant week on Friday - and it is quite a bargain.

Seventeen local restaurants are offering three-course prix-fixe menus costing $17.92 through next Friday.

Mayor Andre Sayegh says the participating restaurants showcase Paterson's diverse population - such as Al Mazaq - which was founded by a family that fled war-torn Iraq.

Mayor Sayegh hopes the promotion helps restaurants further recover from pandemic shutdowns.

The prix fixe menus cost $17.92 to represent the year that Paterson was founded.

