Paterson, New Jersey kicks off first restaurant week

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The City of Paterson, New Jersey kicked off its very first restaurant week on Friday - and it is quite a bargain.
Seventeen local restaurants are offering three-course prix-fixe menus costing $17.92 through next Friday.
Mayor Andre Sayegh says the participating restaurants showcase Paterson's diverse population - such as Al Mazaq - which was founded by a family that fled war-torn Iraq.
Mayor Sayegh hopes the promotion helps restaurants further recover from pandemic shutdowns.
The prix fixe menus cost $17.92 to represent the year that Paterson was founded.
