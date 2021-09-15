New Jersey coronavirus update: 6 COVID outbreaks reported after week of in-person classes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11022508" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gabby Petito's Instagram account is back after it was mysteriously deleted, while police in Utah are confirming an "incident" between her and boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Six COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in New Jersey schools after about a week of in-person classes.Two were reported in Atlantic County, and one was reported in Cumberland, Monmouth, Morris and Union counties each.State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said the cases are a combination of both some staff and students."I have to remind you that to qualify as an outbreak in a school...it is three cases that are epidemiologically connected and are not from the same household or have otherwise another connection," Persichilli said.The definition of in-school outbreak increased to three cases this year.The six outbreaks were all from in-school transmission.Meanwhile, Gov. Phil Murphy said the state expects "a supply/demand challenge, at least for a number of weeks" when booster shots are authorized.Murphy said now is the time for the unvaccinated to get their shots, because "we do anticipate demand for shots to increase greatly."