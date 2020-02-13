Arts & Entertainment

New Kids on the Block mania: Teen girls go gaga over boy band in 1990

New York -- New Kids on the Block mania descended on West 57th Street in Manhattan 30 years ago this month.

On February 5, 1990, the New Kids weren't so new anymore - hundreds of adoring fans lined up at New York's Hard Rock Café just get a look at their favorite boy band!

But it wasn't just the teenage girls who had fallen for the boys. The toy company Hasbro loved the group so much they released a NKOTB toy line, and the clean-cut crew was in town to promote it.

It's safe to say that no matter how many years have gone by, the New Kids On The Block remain a force, especially one of nostalgia for those that grew up with the band.

This report captures the excitement on the streets and inside the Hard Rock at the press event, covered by Rolonda Watts and introduced by Roz Abrams of Eyewitness News.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentvault
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News