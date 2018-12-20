AUBURNDALE, Queens (WABC) --Police have released new surveillance video in their search for the suspect who sexually assaulted a woman in Queens.
It happened Tuesday in the vicinity of 165th Street and Sanford Avenue in Auburndale.
Police say the attacker approached a 56-year-old woman around 2 a.m., punched her in the face multiple times, and then sexually assaulted her.
The victim was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated and released.
Longtime neighbors were shocked that this happened on their street.
"That is shocking, yes," area resident Catalina Bastidas said. "This is a pretty good neighborhood, and I've never even heard of anything like that happening. And I've been here a long time, like 18 years."
The NYPD describes the suspect as a Hispanic male, 20 to 25 years old, around 5-foot-5 with a thin build, last seen wearing a blue jacket with a fur-lined hood and a dark back pack.
There's a $2,500 reward for infomation leading to an arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
