American Airlines cancellations leave travelers stranded, frustrated at LaGuardia

By Sonia Rincon
EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- It has been another frustrating weekend for air travelers as American Airlines canceled over 800 flights - that is about 30 percent of planned flights for Sunday.

The airline is citing weather conditions and staffing shortages as the problem.

Travelers at LaGuardia Airport were left frustrated, agitated - some even in tears not being able to get where they need to go, and getting the runaround.

It all started in Dallas on Friday because of blustery conditions, according to American Airlines. Dallas is where the airline is based. There were cancellations and a ripple effect, with flight crews not getting where they need to be, leading to more delays, cancellations and inconvenience at hubs like LaGuardia and Charlotte.

"What's irritating is that the app, it keeps saying it's on time - New York, New York to Dallas," said Bill Kuhlke.

Kuhlke is stranded, trying to get home to Dallas. Mohammad Abdallah is trying to get back to Chicago. Both of the flights were canceled, and they are trying to get on to the next ones.

"My flight was 12 hours ago. Haven't been able to get ahold of anybody. And it's an hour drive to get here, so you don't want to come unless you're sure you have a flight, but got work to get back to," Abdallah said.

The lines at LaGuardia are the longest at the American ticketing desks. The signs show there are still cancellations as a result of those staff shortages into Sunday night.

American Airlines released a statement saying,

"We expect considerable improvement beginning tomorrow with some residual impact from the weekend."

One traveler Eyewitness News spoke to says he was told it might be until Tuesday he can get rebooked. Another said there is no use calling because customer service is short-staffed too.



There is speculation that shortages have been compounded by a staff vaccine mandate since this only seems to be affecting one airline - but it is just that - speculation.

