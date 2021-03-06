Real Estate

Woman discovers secret NYC apartment hidden behind her bathroom mirror

By Eyewitness News
ROOSEVELT ISLAND, Manhattan (WABC) -- Just about every New York City resident has a story about finding an apartment, but a woman from Roosevelt Island can probably top them all.

Samantha Hartsoe discovered a vacant unit adjacent to the one she was living in.

There was an entrance hidden behind her bathroom mirror.

A mysterious draft is what tipped her off - she felt cold air blowing on her, and the air was coming from the mirror.

Hartsoe made a four-part series on her TikTok about finding the apartment.

It is unclear whether building management knew about the space.

