Harlem resident celebrates 100th birthday in style

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Harlem's Lettice Graham turned 100 years old this weekend and celebrated a century in style.She marked the occasion dressed to the nines in a sparkling gold gown and tiara.Mayor Eric Adams and Reverend Al Sharpton were on hand for the celebration. Mayor Adams even proclaimed Saturday 'Lettice Graham Day.'Graham not only has 100 years of stories to tell, but she also leads a very active life. She is the oldest member of her swim team, the 'Harlem Honeys, and Bears.'She also practices yoga five days a week.----------