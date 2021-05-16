Police searching for missing man with dementia who may be in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for a missing man from Connecticut who has dementia and may be in New York City.

Officials say Andrew Edouard was last seen on May 13, leaving West Avenue in Stamford, Connecticut.

He was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, a grey shirt, and blue jeans. He is believed to traveling in 2001 Toyota Highlander with Connecticut license plate #611PVB.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

