Upper West Side church hosts food distribution for area residents

Transit police help to distribute food with church youth group

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A church on the Upper West Side hosted a food distribution for area residents on Saturday.

'The Church of the Ascension' on West 107th Street gave out enough food to feed 400 families.


Members of the transit police worked alongside the church's youth group, known as the 'Spirit Squad,' making sure everything ran smoothly.

Afterwards there was some friendly competition between the two groups as they took part in a basketball game.

