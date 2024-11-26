New York City preparing for possible closure of migrant shelter at Floyd Bennett Field

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Adams administration is planning for the possible closure of a large migrant shelter in Brooklyn, a tent complex at Floyd Bennett Field that can house 2000 asylum-seekers.

The shelter is on federal property leased to the city. An administration source says the city must be "ready for all scenarios" when President-elect Trump takes office.

"It's something we have to be mindful of as a possibility," the person said.

The city has been gradually reducing the migrant population, which has been dropping for 20 straight weeks, by issuing 30 and 60-day notices to asylum-seekers that their time in city shelters is expiring.

224,400 migrants have come into New York City since Texas and other states began busing policies. There are currently 56,600 migrants in the city's care.