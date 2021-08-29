Woman in critical condition after struck by hit-and-run driver in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10981052" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It is a different tune at this year's back-to-school party in East New York.

BRIARWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- A 38-year-old woman is fighting for her life after a hit and run driver struck her in Queens.The crash happened early Saturday morning as the victim crossed the street and Hillside Avenue and Queens Boulevard.Police say a black sedan hit the woman.The car did not stop and fled southbound on Queens Boulevard.The NYPD's collision squad is investigating the accident.----------