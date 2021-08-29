Woman in critical condition after struck by hit-and-run driver in Queens

The crash happened early Saturday morning as the victim crossed the street and Hillside Avenue and Queens Boulevard.
Police say a black sedan hit the woman.
The car did not stop and fled southbound on Queens Boulevard.
The NYPD's collision squad is investigating the accident.
ALSO READ | Uncertainty still swirling as NYC students set to head back to school
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip