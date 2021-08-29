Woman in critical condition after struck by hit-and-run driver in Queens

By Eyewitness News
Woman in critical condition after struck by hit and run driver in Queens

BRIARWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- A 38-year-old woman is fighting for her life after a hit and run driver struck her in Queens.

The crash happened early Saturday morning as the victim crossed the street and Hillside Avenue and Queens Boulevard.

Police say a black sedan hit the woman.

The car did not stop and fled southbound on Queens Boulevard.



The NYPD's collision squad is investigating the accident.

