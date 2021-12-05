Public menorah lighting held in Queens, 1 week after vandals struck

Vandals knocked down the giant fixture last Saturday night after it had already been put in place for Hanukkah.
Most of the bulbs were broken, but the menorah was quickly repaired and put back into place.
"Chanukah is a time of peace and joy. No acts of vandalism or anti-Semitism will ever be tolerated," said Assemblyman David Weprin. "Each incident is dehumanizing and a repugnant stain on our community. We are watching. The hard-working members of law enforcement are watching. And this community - where we always have each other's backs - is watching."
Lawmakers want the people responsible for the vandalism to be caught and charged.
There was also vandalism to the menorah in 2014.
