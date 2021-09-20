Weekly COVID testing to resume in NYC schools next Monday

And if there is a positive test in a classroom, unvaccinated students will not have to quarantine if they are masked and have maintained a three-foot distance.
This is in alignment with CDC guidance, the mayor said.
The shift away from the biweekly policy established at the beginning of this school year comes after nearly two dozen cases of the virus forced nearly 250 students at PS 79 in East Harlem to return to all-remote learning this week.
Weekly COVID testing will begin Monday throughout the district.
Students at PS 79 in East Harlem are now back to learning from home, after nearly two dozen COVID cases were reported there - and after the teachers union called for more frequent testing in all public schools.
All 19 cases at PS 79 have been linked to a staff orientation event that happened before the start of the school year.
The nearly 250 students in grades 7-12 at PS 79 are not expected to return to classrooms for in-person learning until September 28.
With concern mounting about a possible spread to other schools, the president of the teachers union is called on the mayor to test students on a weekly basis, rather than bi-weekly.
"We now know this newest strain of the virus can be very devastating to our children," said UFT President Michael Mulgrew over the weekend. "So we think we need to return to what we had last year, which was weekly testing for children under the age of 12, who don't have access to the vaccine."
Parents we spoke with agreed.
"Knowledge is power," said Martin Coceres. "If more of our kids and staff are getting tested, then I have greater confidence that we are not spreading anything."
In other school news Monday, the mayor the reopening of all after school programs in the city. 1,080 sites with extended hours are now open to can serve 150,000 students across New York City, the mayor said.
