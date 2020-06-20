Violent Spree: At least 21 people shot in 24-hour span in NYC, NYPD reports

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating a spree of shootings on the first official weekend of summer. They say 21 people have been shot in the past 24 hours.One of the shootings happened at 11 a.m. Saturday. A man walking down Milford Street in East New York shot another washing his car. The 35-year-old was shot in the neck, the wound fatal.Then, police say just a half-mile away, approximately the same time, an innocent bystander heard gunshots and felt pain - only to realize he was shot in the calf."We are going to put more and more resources into the Cure Violence movement and the Crisis Management System, which has proven to be extraordinarily effective in stopping gun violence before it happens and mediating conflicts," said Mayor Bill de Blasio.The mayor increased the Cure Violence budget by $10 for more staff and sites, especially those with high gun violence in areas including Jamaica, Canarsie and Crown Heights."During the month of May, we are seeing an increase of 25 percent in homicides in the last few days, so it is concerning - we are deploying our Cure Violence particularly in retaliation shootings," said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.While the city is proposing cuts to the police department by a billion dollars, Adams is backing that decision."If we put money on the front end, we won't be dealing with the crisis on the back end, that is how we have been policing in the city," he said.