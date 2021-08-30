Major subway disruptions following power surge in NYC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10981052" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It is a different tune at this year's back-to-school party in East New York.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- There are major subway disruptions following a power surge in parts of New York City on Sunday night.The MTA tweeted that there is extremely limited service on the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and L trains due to the surge.Con Edison tweeted that it was the result of a manhole fire in Long Island City.The Mayor's Office says there was never an explosion -- people just spotted steam from a private power plant.Officials say there was a brief transmission disturbance in the area, but no customers have actually lost power.The incident is being investigated.----------