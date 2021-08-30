Major subway disruptions following power surge in NYC

The MTA tweeted that there is extremely limited service on the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and L trains due to the surge.
Con Edison tweeted that it was the result of a manhole fire in Long Island City.
The Mayor's Office says there was never an explosion -- people just spotted steam from a private power plant.
Officials say there was a brief transmission disturbance in the area, but no customers have actually lost power.
The incident is being investigated.
