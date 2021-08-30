Major subway disruptions following power surge in NYC

By Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- There are major subway disruptions following a power surge in parts of New York City on Sunday night.

The MTA tweeted that there is extremely limited service on the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and L trains due to the surge.



Con Edison tweeted that it was the result of a manhole fire in Long Island City.

The Mayor's Office says there was never an explosion -- people just spotted steam from a private power plant.

Officials say there was a brief transmission disturbance in the area, but no customers have actually lost power.

The incident is being investigated.

It is a different tune at this year's back-to-school party in East New York.



