Artists paint murals on plywood in the Bowery

THE BOWERY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Artists around New York City are now trying to make the most of a bad situation, by painting boarded-up stores.The Bowery is one of the latest places where murals have started popping up on the plywood.One artist from the neighborhood says she was inspired by similar efforts in SoHo, so she decided to expand the effort and even recruited friends to help.Most of the murals take about a day to create.