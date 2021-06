Times Square shooting wounds visitor from Upstate New York, not intended target, NYPD says

EMBED >More News Videos A family received 16 phone calls from Myriam and Arnie Notkin's landline after the grandparents were reported missing in the Surfside, Florida building collapse.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan -- Police are investigating after a man has been shot in Times Square.Police say the 21-year-old man visiting from Upstate New York, was shot around 5:15 on Saturday afternoon near 1535 Broadway at 7th ave and 46th Street.The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown, but it does not appear the victim was the intended target.No arrests have been made.The last shooting in the Times Square area was on June 5, 2021 on West 37th Street and 6th Ave.In May, a man was arrested in Florida , after two women and a four-year-old girl were wounded in a shooting in Times Square.----------