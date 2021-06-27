Times Square shooting wounds visitor from Upstate New York, not intended target, NYPD says

Police say the 21-year-old man visiting from Upstate New York, was shot around 5:15 on Saturday afternoon near 1535 Broadway at 7th ave and 46th Street.
The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown, but it does not appear the victim was the intended target.
No arrests have been made.
The last shooting in the Times Square area was on June 5, 2021 on West 37th Street and 6th Ave.
In May, a man was arrested in Florida, after two women and a four-year-old girl were wounded in a shooting in Times Square.
ALSO READ | Family reports receiving 16 calls from missing grandparents' landline in collapsed Florida condo
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip