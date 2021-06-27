Times Square shooting wounds visitor from Upstate New York, not intended target, NYPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

NYPD: Man shot in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan -- Police are investigating after a man has been shot in Times Square.

Police say the 21-year-old man visiting from Upstate New York, was shot around 5:15 on Saturday afternoon near 1535 Broadway at 7th ave and 46th Street.



The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown, but it does not appear the victim was the intended target.

No arrests have been made.

The last shooting in the Times Square area was on June 5, 2021 on West 37th Street and 6th Ave.

In May, a man was arrested in Florida, after two women and a four-year-old girl were wounded in a shooting in Times Square.

ALSO READ | Family reports receiving 16 calls from missing grandparents' landline in collapsed Florida condo

EMBED More News Videos

A family received 16 phone calls from Myriam and Arnie Notkin's landline after the grandparents were reported missing in the Surfside, Florida building collapse.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
times squarenew york citymanhattannypdtimes squareshootingpolice
TOP STORIES
300+ NYC construction sites shut down in safety crackdown
Authorities provide update on Florida condo collapse | LIVE
NYC woman identified as one of the missing in FL building collapse
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid
How to beat the heat with rising summer temperatures
4-alarm fire rips through NYC stores: FDNY
Family reports 16 calls from missing grandparents' collapsed FL condo
Show More
Pride on full display for 51st annual NYC march
Reporter's Notebook: Josh Einiger in Florida
Before FL building collapse, $9 million in repairs needed
COVID Updates: NY, NJ see lowest hospitalizations
San Gennaro to return in September after one-year hiatus
More TOP STORIES News