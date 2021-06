EMBED >More News Videos The New York Legislature has passed a law designed to curb loud, souped up vehicles that have been aggravating residents throughout the state.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was slashed on the head while standing on a subway platform in Times Square.Police say it happened on the 1/2/3 train platform just before 7 p.m. Friday.The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital. No arrests have been made.The circumstances surrounding the slashing are unknown.----------