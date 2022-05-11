New York Edge Gala honors those with commitment to education

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11831165" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The dog was eventually reunited with their owner thanks for a Facebook post.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- There was a special honor for those with a strong commitment to education on Tuesday night.The New York Edge Gala was held in Midtown.The gala supports after-school and summer programs for thousands of students across New York CityOur Sam Champion emceed the event.Debra O'Connell, president of networks for the Walt Disney Company, was one of the honorees."I love giving back to children," she said. "I love mentoring. There's nothing more inspirational, and everything that the New York Edge does allows us to think about the future being that much brighter."She was recognized for her support of youth-related charities and for mentoring.New York Edge is the largest provider of afterschool and summer camp programs across all five boroughs.----------