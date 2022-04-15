Sports

Hope abounds as Mets host Diamondbacks in home opener at Citi Field

Mets fans all set for the team's home opener

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- April is a hopeful time for all baseball fans, and those who follow the New York Mets have reason to be optimistic as the team hosts its home opener Friday with a 5-2 record to start the season.

But as Citi Field welcomes fans back to the stadium, there is some uncertainty amid reports of a positive COVID-19 case among the staff.

Regulars Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha are not in the Mets lineup, though it is unclear if it is a result of being possible close contacts.

Ceremony honors the legacy of baseball legend Jackie Robinson in Times Square


The Mets are host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start a three-game series, with New York's fast start a welcome sight after the team finished 77-85 overall last season.

Sports anchor Sam Ryan has more on the Mets' home opener:
Sam Ryan reports those who follow the New York Mets have reason to be optimistic.


New additions, including ace Max Scherzer, have brought hope back to Flushing even with a devastating injury to starter Jacob DeGrom that will have the two-time Cy Young winner on the shelf at least into June.

Chris Bassit is set to take the hill with a 1-0 record and .00 ERA, facing off against the Diamondbacks Zach Davies.

Prior to the game, the Mets unveiled a statue honoring "The Franchise" Tom Seaver outside Citi Field.

The Mets legend passed away at the age of 75 in August of 2020.

Full video of statue unveiling:
Tom Seaver statue dedicated outside Citi Field before home opener


The unveiling of the Seaver statue was a huge highlight for thousands who came to Citi Field earlier than usual, even for a home opener.

The festivities gave fans a rare opportunity fans to get close to Mets heroes like Mike Piazza, DeGrom and manager Buck Showalter.

