Hope abounds as Mets host Diamondbacks in home opener at Citi Field

But as Citi Field welcomes fans back to the stadium, there is some uncertainty amid reports of a positive COVID-19 case among the staff.
Regulars Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha are not in the Mets lineup, though it is unclear if it is a result of being possible close contacts.
The Mets are host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start a three-game series, with New York's fast start a welcome sight after the team finished 77-85 overall last season.
Sports anchor Sam Ryan has more on the Mets' home opener:
New additions, including ace Max Scherzer, have brought hope back to Flushing even with a devastating injury to starter Jacob DeGrom that will have the two-time Cy Young winner on the shelf at least into June.
Chris Bassit is set to take the hill with a 1-0 record and .00 ERA, facing off against the Diamondbacks Zach Davies.
Prior to the game, the Mets unveiled a statue honoring "The Franchise" Tom Seaver outside Citi Field.
The Mets legend passed away at the age of 75 in August of 2020.
Full video of statue unveiling:
The unveiling of the Seaver statue was a huge highlight for thousands who came to Citi Field earlier than usual, even for a home opener.
The festivities gave fans a rare opportunity fans to get close to Mets heroes like Mike Piazza, DeGrom and manager Buck Showalter.
Submit a News Tip