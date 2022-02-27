Hochul signs executive order preventing New York State from doing business with Russian entities

"We are no longer going to allow New York State business to transact with Russian entities," Hochul said.
The state will conduct a thorough review of its finances and divest 'state money as well as investments' in 'companies headquartered in Russia or Russian state-sponsored entities.'
Hochul noted the state is home to the country's largest Ukrainian population.
Her sign language interpreter, who grew up in Ukraine, was wearing the Ukrainian flag colors.
RELATED | Defiant Ukrainian president refuses US offer to evacuate: 'I need ammunition, not a ride'
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip