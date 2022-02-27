Business

Hochul signs executive order preventing New York State from doing business with Russian entities

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order on Sunday preventing New York State from doing business or investing in any Russian entities.

"We are no longer going to allow New York State business to transact with Russian entities," Hochul said.

The state will conduct a thorough review of its finances and divest 'state money as well as investments' in 'companies headquartered in Russia or Russian state-sponsored entities.'

Hochul noted the state is home to the country's largest Ukrainian population.



Her sign language interpreter, who grew up in Ukraine, was wearing the Ukrainian flag colors.

RELATED | Defiant Ukrainian president refuses US offer to evacuate: 'I need ammunition, not a ride'
EMBED More News Videos

In a video posted to Twitter Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he and the people of Ukraine are defending their country as Russian aggression escalates.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew york citynassau countysuffolk countybusinessrussiawarukrainepoliticskathy hochul
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gov Hochul announces statewide school mask mandate will lift Wednesday
Putin puts nuclear forces on alert as troops bombard Kyiv
Man arrested after woman beaten with hammer in Queens subway robbery
Local contestants to watch on 'American Idol'
COVID Updates: Coronavirus started in market in China: Studies claim
AccuWeather: Turning windy
Trump defends praise of Putin in days since Russian invasion
Show More
Man sexually abused woman after following her home: police
Woman found dead after fire breaks out at Brooklyn apartment building
What is SWIFT? Why US, allies are targeting Russian banks
What are sanctions? A look at West's toughest measures yet on Russia
Gun violence leaves 1 man dead, 1 injured in Harlem
More TOP STORIES News