WATCH: Curious kids get behind wheel of Yonkers police car, ask officer questions

Police were called to Woodycrest Avenue to check on an abandoned vehicle. When they got there, some neighborhood kids wanted to say hi, and started asking some questions.
Before the kids knew it, they were behind the wheel of a police car.
The whole thing was captured on police body cam.
The kids got to radio in dispatch and even thanked the officers for their service.
WATCH | Sea lion gives birth in front of New York Aquarium visitors
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip