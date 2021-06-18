Society

WATCH: Curious kids get behind wheel of Yonkers police car, ask officer questions

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Curious kids get behind wheel of Yonkers police car, ask officer questions

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- A couple of curious kids in Yonkers are living proof that it never hurts to ask.

Police were called to Woodycrest Avenue to check on an abandoned vehicle. When they got there, some neighborhood kids wanted to say hi, and started asking some questions.



Before the kids knew it, they were behind the wheel of a police car.

The whole thing was captured on police body cam.

The kids got to radio in dispatch and even thanked the officers for their service.

WATCH | Sea lion gives birth in front of New York Aquarium visitors


EMBED More News Videos

The California sea lion pup, which has yet to receive its name, is now healthy and bonding with its mom.


----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyyonkerswestchester countypolice officerpolicebody cameras
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden signs bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
Teen stabbed to death during apparent fight over parking spot: Police
Young mother among 3 killed during bloody night in NYC; 10 shot
Man dies after jumping in East River to retrieve volleyball
Surprise! Sea lion gives birth in front of aquarium visitors
The Countdown: Juneteenth, NYC mayoral race, Supreme Court decisions
Basketball coach attacked during game speaks about harrowing ordeal
Show More
Bug enthusiasts still awaiting Brood X cicadas on Long Island
Report of glider plane down off NJ 'unfounded' after frantic search
Business leaders hoping to attract applicants to 300 jobs available in the Bronx
Despite state milestone, some NYC neighborhoods still mostly unvaccinated
NY passes 'SLEEP Act' to curb loud souped-up vehicles
More TOP STORIES News