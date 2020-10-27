Coronavirus News: Newark's tough new COVID restrictions now in effect

That's because COVID-19 cases are spiking as they haven't since last spring, with more people hospitalized.
Mayor Ras Baraka reports the number of positive coronavirus tests has shot up above 25 percent in the city's East Ward.
Citywide, the total is over 11 percent in Newark, compared to a statewide rate of about 4.5 percent.
With the weather changing, Baraka says people need to work hard to resist attending indoor gatherings.
"All of us have to be disciplined," he said Monday. "I think we have one more shot at this. This is the last leg of it. We have to stay disciplined and fight through this thing until a vaccine shows up sometime next year."
Baraka says private indoor house parties have been a real problem.
"There's still people who are having parties. We've broken up multiple parties in the East Ward, with dancing and music and Halloween events we've broken up that I've seen personally," he said. "So I know there are people who are not doing what they're supposed to do."
So Newark's tough new restrictions are now in effect.
Every nonessential business, including restaurants, have to close their doors at 8 p.m.
Outdoor dining can continue until 11.
Salons and barbershops can operate by appointment only, and gyms have to clean their equipment for 30 minutes every hour.
How that will work remains to be seen.
In addition, Gov. Phil Murphy is offering to help with additional testing capacity and contact tracing.
Officials will revisit the new restrictions on November 10th.
MORE NEWS: Cop accused of blasting 'Trump 2020' from patrol car suspended
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip