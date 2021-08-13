4 wounded in shooting involving off-duty corrections officer outside NJ bar

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10949593" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Newark will require all city employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or face possible termination.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after an off-duty Newark corrections officer shot a man during a dispute outside a bar that left four people wounded.It happened overnight Friday on Pulaski Street, where authorities say the officer discharged his weapon after another patron at the bar pulled a gun and fired at an employee.Four people sustained what appear to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.They were identified only as the employee, the officer, the suspect, and an innocent bystander.All four were being treated at University Hospital in Newark.At this point, not charges have yet been filed.The investigation is active and ongoing.----------