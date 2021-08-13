4 wounded in shooting involving off-duty corrections officer outside NJ bar

It happened overnight Friday on Pulaski Street, where authorities say the officer discharged his weapon after another patron at the bar pulled a gun and fired at an employee.
Four people sustained what appear to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
ALSO READ | Newark to require COVID vaccines for all city employees
They were identified only as the employee, the officer, the suspect, and an innocent bystander.
All four were being treated at University Hospital in Newark.
At this point, not charges have yet been filed.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
HEART WARMING | 3-year-old friends who battled cancer together reunite for the 1st time
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip