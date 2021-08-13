New Jersey coronavirus update: Newark to require COVID vaccines for all city employees

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10945550" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More than 30 businesses in New York City are now requiring proof of vaccination for entry as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's "Key to NYC" plan.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark will require all city employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or face possible termination, according to an executive order obtained by Eyewitness News.Workers must provide physical proof of receiving the shot in the form of a valid CDC vaccination card, and anyone not yet vaccinated will have 30 days to to do so.During that 30 day period, unvaccinated workers will have to provide a valid negative test every Tuesday until he or she is fully vaccinated.Rapid test results will not be accepted, only PCR.The employee will be responsible for the testing, which must be done on the employee's own time, and anyone who fails to provide a test will be sent home and unable to work until a negative test is obtained.The worker will not be paid for missed days, and failure to comply will result in discipline and ultimately termination.The only exceptions to full vaccination are a religious or medical exemption, both of which will require certification signed under penalty of perjury.Masks are also mandatory in all city buildings, regardless of vaccination status.The executive order takes effect on Monday, August 16.