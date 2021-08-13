New Jersey coronavirus update: Newark to require COVID vaccines for all city employees

Workers must provide physical proof of receiving the shot in the form of a valid CDC vaccination card, and anyone not yet vaccinated will have 30 days to to do so.
During that 30 day period, unvaccinated workers will have to provide a valid negative test every Tuesday until he or she is fully vaccinated.
MORE NEWS: 50 NYC businesses requiring proof of COVID vaccination
Rapid test results will not be accepted, only PCR.
The employee will be responsible for the testing, which must be done on the employee's own time, and anyone who fails to provide a test will be sent home and unable to work until a negative test is obtained.
The worker will not be paid for missed days, and failure to comply will result in discipline and ultimately termination.
The only exceptions to full vaccination are a religious or medical exemption, both of which will require certification signed under penalty of perjury.
ALSO READ | Census: NYC population surges to 8.8 million with almost all growth in cities
Masks are also mandatory in all city buildings, regardless of vaccination status.
The executive order takes effect on Monday, August 16.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question