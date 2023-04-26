Tribute to New Jersey safety professionals who died from COVID during pandemic

The profession went through Sayreville. All public safety agencies jumped at the opportunities to honor fallen comrades. Toni Yates reports.

SAYREVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- There was a moving tribute on Wednesday to safety professionals who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic in New Jersey.

Law enforcement made a beautiful procession to Epic Church in Sayreville to memorialize those who died.

Hundreds of vehicles from law enforcement agencies jumped at the chance to honor the 45 public safety officers who worked through the pandemic and tragically lost their lives to COVID.

On the stage inside the church, were the photos of those being honored.

The families of those lost were in attendance and would lay wreaths in honor of their loved ones.

"In those early days of the pandemic when almost all of us stayed home, the women and men in blue they went out they kept us safe, new rules, new orders, it didn't matter they were there to keep us safe from truly a once in a lifetime event. And they did it, and for many of them, they did it and paid the ultimate sacrifice," said Matthew Platkin, NJ Attorney General.

"This was a way to come together and call it a proper tribute, give them the sendoff that they didn't get during the pandemic. So completely honored to be here to pay respects to those, not only those that we lost but their families too, who are just as much a part of service and sacrifice as we all are," said Col. Patrick Callahan, New Jersey State Police.

It took nearly 45 minutes for all of the vehicles to make their way from the procession to the church.

