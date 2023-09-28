5 New Jersey hospitals reinstate COVID-19 mask mandate

After seeing a spike in cases, New Jersey hospitals are starting to bring back the COVID mask mandate.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Five New Jersey hospitals are reinforcing mask mandates due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Ocean University Medical Center in Brick, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Stafford, Carrier Clinic in Montgomery and Old Bridge Medical Center will be going back to their pandemic protocols in regards to mask-wearing.

These five hospitals are run by Hackensack Meridian Health.

New Jersey has seen a spike in COVID-related hospitalizations and 558 people were hospitalized this week.

To put that number into perspective, there were 704 hospitalizations in March 2022 when the state's public health emergency ended.

There were 1,790 hospitalizations this past January during the height of the omicron outbreak.

