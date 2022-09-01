Newark Public School district welcoming 600 new teachers this year

Toni Yates has more with Dr. Roger Leon as they look ahead to the next school year in Newark.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- In a few days kids across the Tri-State will head back to school and in Newark, New Jersey, the students will be greeted by dozens of new teachers.

Eyewitness News sat down Superintendent Dr. Roger Leon at Newark Vocational School this week to talk about the year ahead.

The district says it's ready overall and health protocols are in place. For at least the start of the school year, everyone will be required to wear masks.

RELATED | PHOTOS: Share your back-to-school moments with us

The nationwide teacher shortage was a challenge, but thanks to aggressive and competitive searches, they are down only about 80 instructors after welcoming 600 new teachers into the district.

The Newark Board of Education is one of the highest-paying districts in New Jersey, with both recruitment and retention incentives.

Those new teachers will be joining the ranks of seasoned staffers and the teachers' union is encouraged about its incoming members.

For more from Dr. Leon and other Newark teachers, watch Toni Yates' report in the video player above.

