Car theft suspect injured in police-involved shooting in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car theft suspect was shot and injured by police officers, and another man was arrested, in Newark Tuesday morning.It happened around 8 a.m. on Lyons Avenue.Newscopter 7 was over the scene.Apparently, a car was stolen out of Asbury Park on Monday from a 7-Eleven. Police have been warning residents not to leave their key fobs in their cars or leave them inside with their vehicles running.Later, someone called the police saying a car was in their backyard.When Newark Police arrived on the scene, they found the car with two people inside.The Essex County Prosecutors Office said that as a police officer approached the car, the driver of the vehicle reportedly attempted to use the car as a weapon.The officer responded by firing at the vehicle. One man in the vehicle sustained multiple gunshot injuries.He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.A second man, who apparently tried to run from the vehicle, was captured and taken into custody.This incident highlights the escalating problem of juvenile crime in the city. Mayor Ras Baraka says many of the stolen cars are used in very serious crimes in the city.According to police records, the officer involved has been on the force for nearly five years.The case is being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutors' Office and may go to the state attorney general since it involves a police shooting.----------