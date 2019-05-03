Newborn baby boy found dead, dumped near trash outside Bronx building

EMBED <>More Videos

Derick Waller reports on the tragic discovery from the Bronx.

By
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- A newborn baby died after being found behind a Bronx building, seemingly dumped with the trash.

The naked infant was discovered outside on East 138th near Brook Avenue in the Mott Haven section.

A neighbor made the horrifying discovery Thursday around 7:30 p.m. while they were taking out the trash.

Police say the little boy appeared to be a newborn.

Detectives have been working overnight and so far we do not know the identity of the baby or the baby's parents.

The infant was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxmott havennew york citybaby deathnewborn death
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 teens accused of conspiring to detonate bomb at LI school
3-year-old boy on scooter fatally struck by commercial van
Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dead at 74
Woman welcomed to new home by gator ringing doorbell
Tribute to boy fatally struck by driver in Queens 1 year ago
Cruise ship quarantined after measles emergency
Dramatic rescue of 82-year-old stuck in Staten Island swamp
Show More
Leader of plot to bomb NYC subways sentenced to time served
Retired NYPD officer helped stop UNC Charlotte gunman
Neck cracking caused 28-year-old man to suffer a stroke, doctor says
Man accused of raping child at NYC daycare over 4-year span
Students frustrated teachers won't write recommendation letters
More TOP STORIES News