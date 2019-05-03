Newborn baby boy found dead, dumped near trash outside Bronx building

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- A newborn baby died after being found behind a Bronx building, seemingly dumped with the trash.The naked infant was discovered outside on East 138th near Brook Avenue in the Mott Haven section.A neighbor made the horrifying discovery Thursday around 7:30 p.m. while they were taking out the trash.Police say the little boy appeared to be a newborn.Detectives have been working overnight and so far we do not know the identity of the baby or the baby's parents.The infant was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The medical examiner will determine his cause of death.----------