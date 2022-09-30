Child riding bicycle wounded, 29-year-old man fatally shot in Newburgh, NY

NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) -- Police in Orange County are investigating a shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead and a 5-year-old child injured.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Washington Street in Newburgh.

Officers arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds.

A 5-year-old boy who had been riding a bike was hit the leg.

A 29-year-old man had been shot multiple times.

Both were taken to St. Luke's Hospital, where the 29 year old was pronounced dead.

The 5 year old was airlifted to Westchester County Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Police say the two victims are not related. Their names were being withheld.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the gunfire.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division at 845-569-7509.

