News Vault: Remembering the Kennedy Assassination

On Nov. 22, 1963, 61 years ago Friday, John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, was shot to death during a motorcade in Dallas; Texas Gov. John B. Connally, riding in the same car as Kennedy, was seriously wounded.

Suspected gunman Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested. Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as president.

Channel 7 Eyewitness News has covered the story extensively over the years, and today, we are focusing on our coverage from 1993, on what marked the 30th anniversary of the tragedy,

Above, find Greg Hurst's report looking back at the event on a day the Dealey Plaza was declared a national landmark.

Below, find Bill Beutel's poetic essay that ended the 6 p.m. edition of Eyewitness News, on Nov. 22, 1993, as he expresses the sentiment that the violence of that day was a prelude to national calamities to come.