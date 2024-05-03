Best bets for Mother's Day this May

Nina Pineda has the story in Montclair on deals for Mother's Day.

Nina Pineda has the story in Montclair on deals for Mother's Day.

Nina Pineda has the story in Montclair on deals for Mother's Day.

Nina Pineda has the story in Montclair on deals for Mother's Day.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- May is bringing us big sales! We have Memorial Day sales, graduations, and Mother's Day, which is like the Super Bowl for florists.

7 On Your Side visited Bloombox Flowers in Montclair, New Jersey.

They showed us how to save on this Mother's Day staple.

The three Garcia sisters: Angelica, Veronica, and Karla are gearing up for "game day."

"Flowers are expensive all the time, but especially during Mother's Day," Angelica said.

They'll be bustling with deliveries, but the family-owned small business offers an al carte option catering to every budget.

"I started Bloombox with the philosophy that everyone should be able to purchase flowers," she said. "So, if a little kid comes in and they have $10 or $20, they can pick a few stems they would like."

You can also consider dried flowers. They look beautiful and they last forever.

"We like to support locally grown things and local things and it's important for us to support Jersey-grown flowers," Angelica said.

Plus, dried are a fraction of the fresh cost.

If you don't go local and use a nationwide delivery service, expect to pay more for delivery. Your best bet is to opt for earlier delivery. It's just $3 on 1-800-Flowers for weekday drop off that jumps to $10 on the weekend.

And, here's a hack, great for grad gifts too, DoorDash will deliver flowers from any grocery store near campus or your home.

For example, grocery store flowers were $24 and you may qualify for free delivery. A similar size arrangement could cost up to $90 just for the flowers elsewhere.

But don't despair if that's too steep for your budget.

"There are so many great deals," said Trae Bodge, a shopping expert.

Bodge looks for affordable self-care of an adventure in lieu of presents.

"That's such a great gift. I like Groupon and Uncommon Goods. Unique for experiences.

Tasting tours, restaurants, massages, manicures, we all love that why not save on that at the same time," Bodge said. "If your mom loves jewelry, you don't have to buy her fine jewelry. You can buy what looks like fine jewelry. It's much more affordable. You will find a lot of sales on jewelry. It is a good time to buy jewelry for mom."

At mom-and-pop shop Pink Bungalow, they're curating spa boxes.

"Any price point," said Jennifer Scheffler, owner. "We have cards, candles, soap, bath bombs, mom can take time for herself."

"I love home décor for mom and I love photographs get a frame. You can't go wrong, especially if you don't know what to get, she's going to love it."

She may not love, but need a new dishwasher, dryer, washer, and fridge; they will all be at their cheapest prices of the year.

Mattresses will also be marked way down at local retailer PC Richard and Son.

Look for suites of two or more to save and save the date to shop at big box stores.

"We have two big home sales, Way Days, that's at Wayfair, May 4-6 the big semi-annual sale, and Home Depot decor days May 2nd through the 6th," she said.

But remember, retail has rewards but some of the best gifts for mom are priceless.

ALSO READ | New York Congestion Pricing: What to Know

FILE - Heavy traffic fills Third Avenue, in New York's Manhattan borough near the United Nations, Sept. 20, 2021. Ted Shaffrey

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.