An Amazon delivery driver is under arrest in New Jersey, accused of stealing several packages over the course of two days.Authorities say 25-year-old William Tindall III is charged with theft after a report of stolen packages from a residence in Keansburg.Video footage from December 14 reportedly shows Tindall placing a package on a porch and then returning to his vehicle. Then, he can be seen walking back to the residence and taking other packages that were delivered by UPS and USPS earlier that day.Police were following up on the incident the next day when a borough worker reported multiple opened packages in a garbage can.The packages are said to have belonged to the victim from the day before, as well as other residents in nearby towns.While trying to determine the company making the deliveries, officers made contact with an Amazon delivery person who stated he worked for Last Mile Delivery, a company, based in Elizabeth, subcontracted to deliver for Amazon.They then contacted the owner of Last Mile, who identified Tindall as the driver in question. Police then tracked down Tindall and took him into custody.Later that same day, the owner of Last Mile retrieved the vehicle in Metuchen and located other stolen packages. They have since been turned over to Metuchen police.----------