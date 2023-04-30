2 killed in one-car crash in Wayne, New Jersey

WAYNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people were killed in a one-car crash off I-80 in Wayne, New Jersey on Sunday morning.

State police say a Honda minivan veered off an exit ramp and crashed into a light pole just after 10 a.m.

The driver, Robert Csapo, 46, and a male - both from Lyndhurst - were killed.

Two other boys in the car were injured and taken to a nearby hospital but are expected to survive.

Exit 53 Eastbound was closed for around four hours after the crash, which emails under investigation.

