NJ high school student dead, another hospitalized after shooting at field

MAPLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A community is in mourning Monday after a New Jersey high school student was killed and another injured in a shooting Sunday night.It happened at Underhill Field in Maplewood, and both victims were confirmed to be Columbia High School students.According to Principal Frank Sanchez, the teenager who died is an 11th grade student, though his identity has not been released.The second student remains hospitalized.Columbia High School has brought in grief counselors, and Superintendent Dr. Ronald Taylor sent the following letter to families.Further details of the shootings were not released, and it is unclear if anyone is in custody.----------