New Jersey lawmakers introduce bill to protect federal judges, families after killing of federal judge's son

By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey lawmakers will introduce a new bill aimed at protecting the families of federal judges after the murder of a judge's son in North Brunswick.

The Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy act is named in honor of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas' son, Daniel.

He was killed in July when police say a man posing as a FedEx driver invaded the family's home and opened fire.
Salas' 20-year-old son was shot multiple times and died at the scene, while her husband -- criminal defense Attorney Mark Anderl -- was critically injured.

A body later found at Campsite and Berry Brook roads in Sullivan County, New York, is believed to be the suspect. He was identified as Roy Hollander, a Manhattan lawyer and self-described anti-feminist, multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the case told ABC News.
The new legislation is designed to safeguard the personal information of federal judges.

After the tragedy, Sen. Bob Menendez, who recommended Judge Salas for the federal bench, made a personal commitment to her that he would introduce legislation to protect federal judges from potential threats and has partnered with Sen. Cory Booker, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, to craft the bill.

Rep. Sherrill, a former federal prosecutor who had appeared before Judge Salas, has agreed to lead companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

