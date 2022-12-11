Man throws large bottles of wine at Linden, New Jersey liquor store workers during confrontation

  • Full Story
Sunday, December 11, 2022 11:23PM
There were dramatic moments at a liquor store in New Jersey when a man went on a bottle-breaking rampage.

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- There were dramatic moments at a liquor store in New Jersey when a man went on a bottle-breaking rampage.

Surveillance video captured the violent attack at Beno's Liquor store in Linden on November 30.

Store workers say a customer became irate and threatened to kill them when they refused to sell him liquor at a discount.

The man then hurled five large bottles of red wine at employees.

Two workers suffered injuries. The attack caused $3,000 worth of damage.

So far, no arrests have been made.

