New Jersey man accused of faking slip and fall pleads not guilty

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A man accused of faking a slip and fall at business in New Jersey pleaded not guilty to insurance fraud charges Thursday.

Authorities say surveillance video shows 57-year-old Alexander Goldinsky filling a cup with ice, tossing the cubes on the floor and pretending to slip and fall.

Goldinsky, of Randolph, was working as a subcontractor at a company in Woodbridge and was in the snack room at the time.

Officials say he waited on the floor until he was discovered and then filed a false insurance claim, not just for ambulance service but also treatment he received at a local hospital for his alleged injuries.

He was arrested back on January 15 and is now charged with insurance fraud and theft by deception.

He made a brief court appearance Thursday, entered his plea, and was ordered back to court on March 8.

The entire appearance took about a minute, and he spent much of the hearing trying to cover his face with a notebook because of the media presence inside.

He was eventually ordered to put that notebook down, which he did reluctantly, and continued to turn away from reporters inside.

