New Jersey millionaire's tax going up, Murphy announces

By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday he and fellow Democratic legislative leaders have agreed to hike income taxes on millionaires while also giving about 800,000 families a $500 tax rebate.

Murphy announced the deal alongside Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, Senate President Steve Sweeney and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver.

The agreement delivers Murphy a core campaign promise of raising taxes on the wealthy.

The tax rebate was Coughlin's idea, according to Sweeney.

The rebate would go to single people with at least one child and earning up to $75,000 and to families making up to $150,000, Murphy said.

The deal comes as the Legislature and Murphy are hashing out a nine-month budget that is due by Sept. 30.

Officials extended the current fiscal year because of the coronavirus outbreak, and must pass a balanced fiscal 2021 budget by the end of the month.
Last month the state approved an October 1st gas tax hike of 9.3 cents per gallon.

