New Jersey mom accused of murdering 4-year-old son

By Eyewitness News
BOUND BROOK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A mother from New Jersey is accused of murdering her four-year-old son.

Elina Gutti, 38, of South Bound Brook called 911 early Saturday morning, saying she had injuries to her wrist.

When police responded, they found her son, Aiden Singhania, in his bedroom with severe lacerations. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police recovered a knife at the scene.

Gutti is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

