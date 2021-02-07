New Jersey mom accused of murdering 4-year-old son

Elina Gutti, 38, of South Bound Brook called 911 early Saturday morning, saying she had injuries to her wrist.
When police responded, they found her son, Aiden Singhania, in his bedroom with severe lacerations. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police recovered a knife at the scene.
Gutti is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.
