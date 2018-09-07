EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) --New Jersey police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl after she did not get on the bus for school Thursday morning.
Authorities said Friday that Angel Riley Izraael, 11, of East Orange, was last seen at 8 a.m. Thursday walking on Telford Avenue in Newark toward South Orange Avenue.
She is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 130 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and glasses. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and carrying a grey backpack.
She is asthmatic and may be in need of medical assistance.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 973-266-5000.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube