New Jersey portal bridge to be fully funded by federal government

NEW JERSEY -- The federal government will be fully funding the renovation of New Jersey's portal bridge.

Governor Phil Murphy took to Twitter to thank President Donald Trump for his cooperation.


Officials say the nearly $2 billion project will replace the 110-year-old structure that had been plagued by delays caused by red tape.


The new bridge will speed up train service along the northeast corridor between Boston and Washington, D.C.
