Road rage caught on camera: Man shatters New Jersey school bus window with kids on board

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are investigating a case of road rage where a man shattered the window of a school bus with children inside.

The incident was reported April 19 just before 3 p.m. on Ramtown-Greenville Road while the bus still had a handful of kids between 5 and 8 years old on board.

Police said Tuesday a passenger in an older silver or white-colored sedan with faded paint got into a confrontation with the driver of the school bus.

Kathy Anderson, a bus driver for 32 years, said she was trying to make a left turn onto Ramtown-Greenville Road from Moses Milch Drive. When she thought it was clear, she pulled out.

"As I did that, a car was coming up the road, and the driver locked up the brakes so the car kind of fish-tailed a little bit," Anderson said.

It all went downhill from there. She says the passenger in the other vehicle immediately resorted to obscenities and violence.

The passenger approached the bus driver on the driver's side and began yelling at her before punching a window and causing it to shatter.

"He punched that window with force, it caught me off guard," Anderson said. "I got choked up. A little scared. The kids on the bus got scared."

Anderson said the driver and passenger in the other vehicle were young, probably only teenagers.

Police were called and eventually another bus took the frightened Greenville School students home

"They were shaken up a little, crying," Anderson said. "They were apologetic to me, they started writing me little letters."

Police said the driver of the vehicle is not accused of any crimes, but investigators are reviewing surveillance video to identify the suspect or the vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 732-938-4575, ext. 2879.

