Police in New Jersey have arrested a school janitor after he allegedly installed a hidden camera inside a bathroom.Authorities say 59-year-old Francisco Javier Lopez-Martinez, who is the head custodian at Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood, was found to have installed the hidden camera after a woman who works as a cleaner discovered it and watched a clip on it that showed him installing the device.It's believed that Lopez-Martinez targeted the woman and there is no evidence any children or other school staff were recorded, police say.Officials say all of the schools in the district have been checked for cameras.----------