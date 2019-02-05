New Jersey school custodian accused of installing hidden camera in bathroom

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say 59-year-old Francisco Javier Lopez-Martinez was found to have installed the hidden camera after a woman discovered it.

Eyewitness News
ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey have arrested a school janitor after he allegedly installed a hidden camera inside a bathroom.

Authorities say 59-year-old Francisco Javier Lopez-Martinez, who is the head custodian at Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood, was found to have installed the hidden camera after a woman who works as a cleaner discovered it and watched a clip on it that showed him installing the device.

It's believed that Lopez-Martinez targeted the woman and there is no evidence any children or other school staff were recorded, police say.

Officials say all of the schools in the district have been checked for cameras.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hidden cameraschoolarrestEnglewoodBergen County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE | Trump calls on Congress to end 'political stalemate'
Woman's body found bound, in suitcase alongside CT road
9 workers treated after carbon monoxide incident in Manhattan
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
MS-13 gang member arrested, 2 sought in subway shooting
Stolen car slams into parked vehicles after chase in Brooklyn
Man smashes lingerie store window, destroys Obama mannequin
Police: Toddler eats heroin baggies left out by parent
Show More
Dad of NJ teen allegedly killed by classmate testifies at trial
Firefighter, ex-cop among arrests in Orange County drug bust
New York Archdiocese to close 7 schools
Push to ID those buried at hidden African-American cemetery on LI
NFL player arraigned on charges of punching NYPD sergeant
More News