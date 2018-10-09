A teacher in New Jersey is accused of having sexually explicit conversations and sending nude photos to a 17-year-old student.Police were notified on Oct. 4 after officials at Montgomery Township High School reported that 29-year-old Michelina Aichele was allegedly exchanging the messages with a male student through social media sites and email.Officials say the student turned over the photos and details of conversations he had with Aichele over the course of several months.She was arrested Oct. 5 on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.Aichele was taken to the Somerset County Jail, pending a detention hearing.Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit at (908) 231-7100, or the Montgomery Township Police Department at 908-359-3222 or via the STOPit app.----------