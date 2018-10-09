New Jersey teacher accused of sending nude photos, sexually explicit messages to student

EMBED </>More Videos

A teacher in New Jersey is accused of having sexually explicit conversations and sending nude photos to a 17-year-old student.

Eyewitness News
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
A teacher in New Jersey is accused of having sexually explicit conversations and sending nude photos to a 17-year-old student.

Police were notified on Oct. 4 after officials at Montgomery Township High School reported that 29-year-old Michelina Aichele was allegedly exchanging the messages with a male student through social media sites and email.

Officials say the student turned over the photos and details of conversations he had with Aichele over the course of several months.

She was arrested Oct. 5 on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Aichele was taken to the Somerset County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit at (908) 231-7100, or the Montgomery Township Police Department at 908-359-3222 or via the STOPit app.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teacher arrestedchild endangermentSomerset CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NY limo in crash had brake issues, report shows
Instagram account triggers shooting rumors at NYC school
Hurricane Michael strengthens to Cat 3, headed for Florida's Gulf Coast
Mega Millions jackpot up to $470 million
3 charged in NYC counterfeit pill distribution ring
The Countdown: What do the polls predict ahead of the Midterms?
Lawsuit: Lead paint crumbles, stoves without gas at Bronx building
Here are your 2018 American Music Awards winners
Show More
31-year-old man dead after shooting in Queens, sources say
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Police investigating rash of armed commercial robberies on LI
Man slashed on MTA bus after dispute, police say
Anthony Weiner to be released from prison early for good behavior
More News