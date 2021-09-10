NJ Transit reports delays after passing train injures pedestrian in Linden

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- NJ Transit reported delays on the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast lines after a train apparently injured a person standing near the tracks.It happened before 6 a.m. Friday in Linden, Union County.NewsCopter 7 was over the train station after police say a pedestrian contacted them saying they had been injured by a passing train.The person reportedly received lacerations from the passing train and was able to walk down from the platform before police arrived.Delays of up to 30 minutes were reported on Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast lines as authorities investigated the incident.----------