2 in custody after minivan leads dozen police cars on chase on New Jersey Turnpike

It is not yet known why the minivan was being chased.
After a couple failed attempts, police were able to box the vehicle in until the driver came to a stop in the area of Exit 6 in Florence.
Troopers approached the minivan with their guns drawn, pointed at the car.
State police took two people into custody.
A small dog escaped from the minivan during the commotion but was caught by troopers before it got into harm's way.
Few other details were released.
WATCH | Video from NewsCopter 7 shows police chase on NJ Turnpike:
