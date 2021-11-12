Traffic

2 in custody after minivan leads dozen police cars on chase on New Jersey Turnpike

2 in custody after minivan leads a dozen police cars on chase on New Jersey Turnpike

CRANBURY, New Jersey (WABC) -- About a dozen police cars chased a vehicle on the southbound New Jersey Turnpike on Friday evening.

It is not yet known why the minivan was being chased.

After a couple failed attempts, police were able to box the vehicle in until the driver came to a stop in the area of Exit 6 in Florence.

Troopers approached the minivan with their guns drawn, pointed at the car.

State police took two people into custody.

A small dog escaped from the minivan during the commotion but was caught by troopers before it got into harm's way.

Few other details were released.

WATCH | Video from NewsCopter 7 shows police chase on NJ Turnpike:
