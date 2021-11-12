2 in custody after minivan leads dozen police cars on chase on New Jersey Turnpike

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11229606" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> About a dozen police cars chased a vehicle on the southbound New Jersey Turnpike on Friday evening.

CRANBURY, New Jersey (WABC) -- About a dozen police cars chased a vehicle on the southbound New Jersey Turnpike on Friday evening.It is not yet known why the minivan was being chased.After a couple failed attempts, police were able to box the vehicle in until the driver came to a stop in the area of Exit 6 in Florence.Troopers approached the minivan with their guns drawn, pointed at the car.State police took two people into custody.A small dog escaped from the minivan during the commotion but was caught by troopers before it got into harm's way.Few other details were released.